شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن «الكيمونو» الياباني.. التقاليد تجاري صيحات الموضة Japanese «Kimono».. Traditions keep up with High Fashion والان نبدء بالتفاصيل
«Kimono» is the traditional dress in Japan. Despite the spread of western clothes, people there still stick to it, and they wear it in their special occasions and wedding parties.
It needs a long time to wear because it consists of 16 pieces, so there are schools and courses to learn how to wear Kimono! It is characterized with broad belt around the waist due to make the back straight. It also characterized with bright colors that attract the eye! It also corresponds with thumb stockings and traditional shoes. It has only one size for women. It is controlled by means of wrinkles. Lately, Kimono developed according to modern life. It became modern, and it corresponds the last high fashion, where all people of different countries wear it.
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن «الكيمونو» الياباني.. التقاليد تجاري صيحات الموضة
Japanese «Kimono».. Traditions keep up with High Fashion على الخليج 365 ونحيطكم علما بان محتوي الموضوع تم كتابته بواسطة اليوم وربما تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي من الرابط التالي اليوم ونحن غير مسؤولين عن محتوى هذا الخبر مع اطيب التمنيات بيوم سعيد .