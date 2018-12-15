شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن «الكيمونو» الياباني.. التقاليد تجاري صيحات الموضة Japanese «Kimono».. Traditions keep up with High Fashion والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

يُعد «الكيمونو» اللباس التقليدي في اليابان، وعلى الرغم من انتشار الملابس الغربية، إلا أن السكان هناك ما زالوا متمسكين به ويرتدونه في مناسباتهم الخاصة وحفلات الزفاف. ويتطلب لبسه وقتًا طويلًا؛ لأنه يحتوي في الأصل على 16 قطعة، وتتواجد مدارس ودورات لتعليم لبس الكيمونو. ويتميّز هذا الزي بحزام عريض على الخصر؛ ما يجعل الظهر مستقيمًا، كما يتميّز بالألوان الزاهية والجاذبة للعين، ويتوافق معه ارتداء جوارب الإبهام والأحذية التقليدية، وله مقاس واحد فقط للنساء، ويتم الحكم به عن طريق العطفات. وفي الآونة الأخيرة دمج الكيمونو الياباني وطوّر بما يتناسب مع الحياة العصرية، فأصبح بشكل حديث ويواكب آخر صيحات الموضة، حيث يلبسه الجميع ومن مختلف الدول.

«Kimono» is the traditional dress in Japan. Despite the spread of western clothes, people there still stick to it, and they wear it in their special occasions and wedding parties.

It needs a long time to wear because it consists of 16 pieces, so there are schools and courses to learn how to wear Kimono! It is characterized with broad belt around the waist due to make the back straight. It also characterized with bright colors that attract the eye! It also corresponds with thumb stockings and traditional shoes. It has only one size for women. It is controlled by means of wrinkles. Lately, Kimono developed according to modern life. It became modern, and it corresponds the last high fashion, where all people of different countries wear it.