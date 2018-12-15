شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن موريشوس.. تعايش رغم التعدد الإثني والثقافي Mauritius, Coexistence Despite Ethnic and Cultural Diversity والان نبدء بالتفاصيل
During his visit to Mauritius, the small islands amidst the Indian Ocean, and which is 860 km. from Malagasy Made asker, Traveler Abdullah bin Al Kulaib noted the great coexistence between civilizations and the peoples settled there, which accumulated with years passing. The last was the Chinese who came for jobs.
The traveler stated that after his arrival, he surprised that there was diversity of currencies instead of one currency! The reason was the succession of Colonists› periods in the past years. He also noticed that the people of Mauritius are divided into French, German, Chinese and others. But they speak only French and English!
«Friendship gathered the peoples of Mauritius, French, Indians, Chinese and others without any political disputes or problems..» the traveler added. «They respect each other, but despite friendships among them, they never married from each other!» the traveler concluded.
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن موريشوس.. تعايش رغم التعدد الإثني والثقافي
Mauritius, Coexistence Despite Ethnic and Cultural Diversity على الخليج 365 ونحيطكم علما بان محتوي الموضوع تم كتابته بواسطة اليوم وربما تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي من الرابط التالي اليوم ونحن غير مسؤولين عن محتوى هذا الخبر مع اطيب التمنيات بيوم سعيد .