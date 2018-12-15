شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن موريشوس.. تعايش رغم التعدد الإثني والثقافي Mauritius, Coexistence Despite Ethnic and Cultural Diversity والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

خلال زيارة الرحّالة عبدالله بن الكليب إلى موريشوس، الجزر الصغيرة وسط المحيط الهندي، التي تبعد عن ملاجاش مدغشقر بحوالي 860 كيلو مترًا، لاحظ التعايش الكبير بين الحضارات والشعوب المستقرة هناك، التي تراكمت مع مرور السنين، وكان آخرها الصينيون، الذين أتوا للعمل. وذكر الرحّالة أنه عقب وصوله، استغرب وجود تنوّع العملات بدلًا عن واحدة، ويرجع السبب في ذلك لتعاقب فترات الاستعمار لهذه الدولة في السنوات الماضية، كما لاحظ أن سكان موريشوس ينقسمون لفرنسيين وألمان وصينيين وغيرهم، إضافة إلى أن اللغة المستخدمة في موريشوس هي الفرنسية والإنجليزية فقط. وأوضح عبدالله بن الكليب أنه لاحظ في سوق الخضار الخاص هنا تمسّكهم ببيع الأكلات الخاصة بهم، مشيرًا إلى أن كل دولة كانت تستعرض طريقة مأكولاتها. وأبان الرحالة أن صداقة جمعت تلك الشعوب من فرنسيين وهنود وصينيين وغيرهم بدون أي خلافات سياسية، أو مشاكل، لافتًا إلى أنهم يحترمون بعضهم البعض، مشيرًا إلى أنهم رغم الصداقات الجيدة بينهم، إلا أنهم لا يتزوجون من بعضهم البعض.

During his visit to Mauritius, the small islands amidst the Indian Ocean, and which is 860 km. from Malagasy Made asker, Traveler Abdullah bin Al Kulaib noted the great coexistence between civilizations and the peoples settled there, which accumulated with years passing. The last was the Chinese who came for jobs.

The traveler stated that after his arrival, he surprised that there was diversity of currencies instead of one currency! The reason was the succession of Colonists› periods in the past years. He also noticed that the people of Mauritius are divided into French, German, Chinese and others. But they speak only French and English!

«Friendship gathered the peoples of Mauritius, French, Indians, Chinese and others without any political disputes or problems..» the traveler added. «They respect each other, but despite friendships among them, they never married from each other!» the traveler concluded.