شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن «لقمة العيش» تجمع الجاليات في المملكة «Earning a living» gathers communities in the Kingdom والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

تعيش في مدينة الدمام جاليات عديدة من مختلف الجنسيات، يجمعهم تعاون وحب وحنين للديار، فيما وحدت «لقمة العيش» قلوب أبناء تلك الشعوب، التي تمضي أيامها في سلام.

وأظهرت جولة لـ«اليوم» بسوق الخضار المركزي، الذي يضم العديد من أبناء الجاليات، يتوافد إليه سعوديون وأجانب وسياح، أن معظمهم يفضل العمل بالسعودية.

أخلاقيات العمل

وقال أحد هؤلاء العمال، واسمه محيي الدين هندي الجنسية، ويعمل بالسعودية منذ 15 سنة: إن هناك فرقا كبيرا بين أسواق الخضار في الهند والمملكة، رغم أن الهند تتوافر فيها الفواكه والخضراوات بشكل دائم ومتنوع، إلا أنه يفضل العمل في سوق الخضار بالدمام، لما فيه من تنظيم بأكثر مما هو موجود بسوق الخضار في بلاده.

وأشار إلى أنه تعلم الكثير في السعودية، منوها إلى أهمية التعامل الجيد والعمل مع الزبائن، وهو ما أفاده على الصعيد الشخصي حتى في حياته اليومية.

اكتساب معارف

بدوره أوضح محمد علي، الذي انتقل إلى العمل بالمملكة منذ تخرجه في الثانوية -قبل 10 سنوات-، أنه اكتسب الكثير من المعارف خلال عملة بسوق الخضار، الذي استمر فيه خلال فترة وجوده بالسعودية.

وقال: إنه شغوف ببيع الخضار والفواكه بالدمام، وفي حال أغلق السوق المركزي وأجبر على تغيير نشاطه، سيعود إلى الهند بدلا من ممارسته لوظيفة أخرى.

وأبان بأن البيع في المحلات المغلقة أفضل بكثير لوجود التكييف ودورات المياه والأماكن المجهزة، وهو يفضل البيع بالسوق المركزي بسبب إقبال الزبائن عليه من جميع الجنسيات لانخفاض الأسعار مقارنة بالمحلات الأخرى.

Many non-Saudi communities of different nationalities live in Dammam City. They all share cooperation, love and nostalgia for their homelands, and «earning a living» unite the hearts of the sons of those peoples who spend their days in peace.

The tour of AlYaum in the vegetable market, where tourists, Saudis and non-Saudis shop their staff, and joins many of those communities› sons shows that most of them prefer to work in Saudi Arabia.

Work Ethics

One of these workers is «Mohie Din», an Indian, who has been working in Saudi Arabia for 15 years. He said:«there is a great difference between vegetable markets in India an here in the Kingdom, despite that in India there are many kinds of vegetables and fruit permanently. But I prefer to work here in the vegetable market in Dammam because it is more organized than the vegetable market in my country.»

He also referred to that he learned a lot in Saudi Arabia, especially the importance of dealing well with the customers, so he got benefits personally even in his daily life.

Earning knowledge

In turn, Mohammad Ali who moved to work in the Kingdom after his graduation from secondary school before ten years, explained that he earned a lot of knowledge during his work in the vegetable market which lasted since he came to the kingdom.

He said he was passionate of selling vegetables and fruit in Dammam, and in case the market closed, he would return back to India instead of finding another job.

He explained that selling in the shops is better than in open places due to air conditioning in the shops. Besides, there are toilets, and the shops are well equipped. He added that he preferred to sell in the central Market because there are a lot of customers from different nationalities due to reducing prices compared with other shops.