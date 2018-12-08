شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Pakistani Zainab: Saudi make-up inspired me to be an expert in fashion والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

ما الحياةُ إنْ كانتْ مليئةً بالهمِّ

لا وقتَ لدينا لنقفَ ونتأملَ

بيتا الشعر قريبان جداً من قلبي وأؤمن بقوة بالفكرة التي يحملانها، لذلك من الصعب بالنسبة لي أن أستقر على رأي بسهولة. ولدت وتربيت في المملكة لكن أصلي من لاهور في الباكستان، لذلك أزور بلادي مراراً وتكراراً.

وخلال حياتي في السعودية، كنتُ دائماً أستلهم صناعة الموضة، ولأن النساء يملن عادة ليلبسن العباءة ويغطين رؤوسهن، يغدو الماكياج التزيين الأكبر، الذي يمكن استخدامه لإبراز الجمال، فلقد ألهمني دائما ماكياج النساء، ورغبت دائماً أن أكون خبيرة بالموضة والجمال.

وأركز على دراساتي، وكذلك أن أطلع على دروس خاصة لأتعلم ذلك، إن تعطشي للتعلم أتى ثمره والآن أنا فنانة ماكياج حرة، روتيني اليومي يبدأ بالعناية بالبشرة والجمال، وأراجع منتجات متنوعة وأجرب مظاهر مختلفة للائي يتابعنني، أقدم لهن دروساً خاصةً عن كيفية إبراز الجمال باستخدام الماكياج، وأعطي نصائح وحيلاً جمالية متنوعة للعناية بالجلد والبشرة والمحافظة على الوزن.

وأنا جيدة في دراستي الأكاديمية، التي هي الجزء الأكبر الآخر من حياتي، لقد أكملت تخرجي وأتابع دراسات عليا، وقد سجلتُ حديثاً في برنامج الماجستير، وعملتُ لمدة ثماني سنوات كإدارية ومعلمة في عدة معاهد بالسعودية.

وختمت: لقد اعتدت أن أتبع شغفي مع دراستي الأكاديمية، فأنا محبة للتسوق وأزور السوق مراراً وتكراراً، فأنا أحب أن أشتري ثياباً على الموضة.

What is this life if full of care.. We have no time to stand and stare

The couplet is very close to my heart and I am a strong believer of the idea it carries. Therefore, it is extremely difficult for me to settle down very easily. Born and brought up in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), my origin is from Lahore, Pakistan so I visit that country off and on.

During my life in KSA, I was always inspired by the fashion industry. As females usually tend to wear abaya and cover their heads, make up and tends to be the biggest ornaments, they can use for enhancing the beauty.

The make-up of women always inspired me and I always wanted to be a fashion and beauty expert. I concentrated on my studies as well as used to watch make up tutorials to learn it. My thirst for learning proved fruitful and now I am a freelance make-up artist.

My daily routine starts with the beauty and skin care. I review various products and experiment different looks for my followers. I provide various tutorials about how to enhance our beauty using make-up and I give various beauty tips and tricks in terms of skin care and maintaining weights.

I am also good at academics, which is another major part of my life. I have completed my graduation and pursuing further studies.

I am currently enrolled in the Master’s program. I have worked for eight long years as an administrator and teacher at various institutions at KSA.

She concluded by saying, I used to follow my passion along with academics, .I am a shopaholic and visit market off and on. I love to buy stylish clothes.