Bali Island in the «day of silence» before the New Year celebrations

«يوم الصمت» أو «Nyepi» بجزيرة بالي في إندونيسيا، يمنع فيه الكلام إلا للضرورة، وأيضا الخروج من المنزل، والمشي على الشاطئ وإشعال النار، أو تشغيل أي إضاءة، وهو حدث كبير وسنوي يحتفل في اليوم الذي يليه ويوافق بداية سنة جديدة بالنسبة لهم.

ولفت الرحالة يوسف السديس إلى أن الفنادق حينها تُغلق، وتضع المطاعم الحواجز بين الطاولات لمنع الكلام، وخلال وجوده في بالي واجهته مشكلة حيث اضطر إلى تغيير موعد رحلة العودة؛ وذلك لأن المطارات كانت مغلقة في 28 مارس اليوم الذي كان ينوي العودة فيه، ويوافق «يوم الصمت». وقال السديس: يعود الحدث إلى وجود اعتقاد لديهم بأن الأرواح الشريرة تتجول في المدينة وتطرد الشر، لذلك سمي بـ«يوم الصمت»، فالهدوء التام يعم البلاد، كما أن اليوم الذي يسبقه تكون هناك استعدادات، واليوم الذي يليه يحتفلون لاعتقادهم بخروج الأرواح الشريرة من الجزيرة.

In «Nyepi» or «Silence day» in Bali Island, Indonesia, speech is forbidden except for necessity. Getting outdoors, walking by the beach, setting fire or switching on lights are also banned. It is a great annual event which will be celebrated the next day that coincides with the beginning of the New Year in Bali.

The traveler, Youssef Al-Sudais, that the hotels then close, and the restaurants put barriers between tables to ban chat ! During his visit to Bali, he faced a problem when he was obliged to change his return ticket time because the airports were closed in Mars 28, the day he decided to return which coincided with the «Silence Day».

«Al-Sudais said: The event dates back to a belief the evil spirits haunt the city and drive out the evil! Therefore, it was called»Silence Day«when full quietness prevails the country. In the day that proceeds the»Silence Day», there are preparations, and the next day, they celebrate due to their belief that evil spirits are driven out of the island..