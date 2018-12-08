شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Natural Make a Tourist Cave in Lebanon والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

تقع مغارة «جعيتا» في نهر «الكلب» اللبناني، الذي يتميز بغزارة مياهه طوال أشهر السنة تقريبا، ما عدا أشهر الصيف الحارة.

وتعتبر مغارة جعيتا وجهة سياحية لكل زائري لبنان، فهي تذهل وتدهش الزوار دائما بما فعلته الطبيعة وعواملها من تجاويف وشعاب ضيقة، وردهات وهياكل وقاعات منحوتة، كما تسربت إليها المياه الكلسية من مرتفعات لبنان لتشكل مع مرور الزمن عالماً من القباب والمنحوتات والأشكال والتكوينات العجيبة.

ويعتبرها اللبنانيون جوهرة السياحة، وقد توالى على اكتشافها عبر التاريخ رواد أجانب ومغامرون محليون.

Jeita Grotto cave located in Al Kalb River, which is a Lebanese river characterized by waterlogged nearly along the months of the year except for the hot summer months

Jeita Grotto is considered a tourist destination for all the visitors of Lebanon.

The cave always amazes and charms the visitors by what nature has made: a scene drawn by itself with the nature factors. It consists of narrow cavities and reefs, and lounges, structures and halls sculptured by nature where Calcareous water leaked to them from the heights of Lebanon to form, with time passing, a world of domes, sculptures shapes and compositions of wonders.

The Lebanese people consider it the jewel of Local tourism. Through history, foreign pioneers and Lebanese adventurers continue on discovering it