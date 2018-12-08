شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Spanish «Paella» History والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

يقصد السياح إسبانيا لتذوق طبق الباييا «Paella»، ويقدم في جميع مدنها ومطاعمها كطبق تقليدي وبطرق مختلفة، بالرغم من أن أصلها يعود لمدينة فالنسيا.

ويقال: إن أصل الطبق جاء عندما كان العمال يأخذون بقايا المآدب الملكية إلى عوائلهم، ويقدمونها في مقلاة مسطحة، لتجمع البقايا من اللحم والمأكولات البحرية والخضراوات وإضافة الزعفران مع الأرز، ويضاف لها الأرانب والدجاج في المناسبات الخاصة، كما يقال أيضاً: إن الطبق يعود إلى الحقبة الإسلامية في إسبانيا، وذلك يفسر اسمه المستمد من اللغة العربية «بقية».

وما نعرفه بالتأكيد هو أن الطهاة اجتمعوا على أن «الباييا» ليس لها وصفة محددة، ولكن تعتمد على المكونات المتوفرة.

Tourists aim to Spain to taste «Paella». It served in all the Spanish cities and restaurants as a traditional dish and in different ways although its origin goes back to Valencia City It is said that the origin of the dish came when workers used to take the remains of the royal banquets to their families, and served them in flat frying pan where the collected remains of meat, seafood and vegetables besides rice and saffron. They also used to add rabbits and chickens on special occasions.

It is also said that the dish dates back to the Islamic era in Spain, and that explains its name.

derived from the Arabic word «Baqieh» (remain).

What we know for sure that the cooks agreed that Paella has not a certain recipe, but it depends on the available ingredients.