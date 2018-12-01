شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن The Secret of the «Borak» Meals Turkish ‹ Favorites والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

تشتهر تركيا بأكلة «البرك» وهي نوع من أنواع الفطائر والمعجّنات المشهورة هناك، وتحضر باستخدام أنواع متعدّدة من الحشوات كالسّبانخ، واللحمة، والجبنة بأنواعها، وتتميز بخفتها وطعمها اللذيذ، ما يجعلها المفضلة لدى الأتراك وتراها في أغلب المحلات.

وتحضرها العائلات التركية بشكل دائم داخل البلاد وخارجها، كما يمكن استخدام رقائق «الجلاش» الجاهزة والموجودة في المحلات التّجارية لعملها، ويمكن تحضير العجينة في المنزل، وذلك حسب الرّغبة والوقت المتوافر.

يذكر أن «البرك» يقدم كطبق جانبي في العادة.

Turkey is distinguished by «borak» meal which is a kind of famous pies or pastries. «Borak» is prepared by using various kinds of fillings such as spinach, meat and different kinds of cheese. It is characterized by delicious taste as a light meal, and that makes it favorite to the Turks. It can be seen in most shops, and it is always prepared by Turkish families inside or outside the country.

To make it, ready-made «galash» dough chips, which are available in commercial shops, can be used, or its dough can be prepared at home according to available time and desire.

«Borak» is usually served as a secondary meal.