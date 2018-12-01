شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن جزيرة «استير».. موطن للمنحوتات الصخرية «Easter» Island.. Home of Rock Sculptures والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

جزيرة «استير»، أو كما يسميها سكانها الأصليون «رابا نوي rapa nui» هي جزيرة بركانية وجدت في المحيط الهادي الجنوبي بين تاهيتي وأمريكا الجنوبية، وتعتبر إحدى محافظات دولة تشيلي في أمريكا الجنوبية، وتشتهر بالتماثيل الصخرية الضخمة «المواي»، وتعد موطنا للمنحوتات الفنية الصخرية واللوحات ذات الزخارف الفريدة، كما يوجد بالجزيرة 1000 تمثال مواي.

وسميت الجزيرة بالفصح أو «استير» لأنها اكتشفت من قبل المستكشف الهولندي ياكوب روجيفين في يوم يوافق عيد الفصح.

ومن أهم النشاطات التي تزيد من متعة التجول بالجزيرة، زيارة المتحف والمركز الثقافي أولا قبل تفقد بقية الجزيرة لمعرفة جميع المعلومات المتعلقة بها، مثل تسلق الجبل، وركوب الدراجات على الجبل، وزيارة شاطئ اناكينا Anakena Beach، ثم الذهاب إلى كهف الجزيرة.

Easter Island or «Rapa Nui»، is a volcanic island، located in the southern Pacific Ocean، between Tahiti and South America.

It is considered one of the Chili State governorates، and it is famous of monumental statues ‹Muwai›.

It is also considered home of artistic rock sculptures and unique decorative panels، So there are 1000 Muwai statues.

The island was called «Easter Island» because it was discovered by Dutch discoverer «Jacob Roggeveen»، on the Easter Day.

One of the most important activities which increases delight and enjoyment is to visit the museum and the culture center before touring to collect all information about the island such as hiking and riding bikes on the mountain، visiting Anakena Beach، and going to the cave of the island.