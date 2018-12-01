شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Eritrean Iman and her family coexist with Saudi «الإريترية» إيمان وعائلتها يتعايشون مع العادات السعودية والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

Al Yaum interviewed Eritrean Eman Mahmoud who told her and her family›s story referring to practicing habits and traditions and maintaining them in Saudi Arabia.

I moved with my mother and brother to Saudi Arabia when I was only three years old.

My father worked in Jeddah, and my family suffered due to many transfers: My parents transferred from Eritrea to Sudan during the war between Ethiopia and Eritrea in the seventies.

so I lived in Sudan since my birth till the age of three when we moved to Jeddah. After that, we moved to Khobar, namely Ath-Thuqba Quarter. But my mother suffered of depression due to her feeling of loneliness and the responsibility she shouldered.She said.

«To me, I feel I belong to Saudi Arabia because it is considered the only country in which I have lived the longest period of my life!» She added.

When I visit Eritrea, I face criticism due to my different way of talking, and my Arabic language! she continued.

Marriage Traditions

Eman also talked about Eritrean marriage, she said: In the day that proceeds the wedding, the bridegroom›s parents› house opens for all people for congratulations and blessings for both. Some women put on scarves or veils whereas Eritrean marriage, here in Saudi Arabia, women are separated from men because we have taken this tradition from the Saudis. Besides, the wedding feast would be completely prepared by the bridegroom›s family «She added.

Eman referred that the clothes of the bride and the bridegroom differ from tribe to another, and unmarried girl usually wears a stripped skirt called» Abdu allah kani» with a neck-collared blouse. Whereas married woman wears an embroidered dress.

And she noted that these Eritrean textiles and dresses are available a lot in special shops in Riyadh.

Making Coffee

The most distinguished Eritrean coffee is its rituals and how to make it, Eman said: In Eritrea, coffee should be made in front of the guests on a table completely equipped for guests! Habits and traditions do not allow to be made in the kitchen ! we roast the green coffee grains until the coffee smoke and become dark brown.

Then it is put in a dish made of straw and circled around the guests to smell its odor. Then we ground it with ginger and make it in a pot made of clay, and it is often served with popcorn!› She concluded.