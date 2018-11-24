The Charm of Kaabah Makes Mahasin Want to Live in Saudi

التقت صحيفة ”الخليج 365” مع الأمريكية المسلمة «محاسن» من ولاية «نيوجرسي»، التي تعيش في مدينة «الخُبر» لتشاركنا قصتها وكيف قررت أن تنتقل إلى السعودية.

قالت محاسن: كانت زيارتي الأولى إلى السعودية بداية 1980 لأداء الحج والعمرة، لقد بهرتني الكعبة ومدينة النبي (صلى الله عليه وسلم) المنورة، وعندما عدت بدأت أعد الخطط للعودة إلى السعودية لأعيش وأعمل هناك، وأخذ مني ذلك عشر سنوات للعودة بسبب مسؤوليات مهنتي وتعليمي، ثم وصلت إلى هنا، وشعرت بالراحة نظرا لهويتي الإسلامية.

وكانت الرياض هي المدينة الأولى التي سكنت وعملت فيها، لقد كانت مختلفة جدا آنذاك، ولحسن حظي، عملت في مدرسة فيها الكثير من الأمريكيين والبريطانيين المسلمين؛ ولذلك لم أشعر أني وحيدة أو منعزلة، وفي الرياض الكثير من الفرص للقاء بأمريكيين آخرين وكذلك المسلمون الذين يعيشون ويعملون فيها، وكذلك غدوت مقربة من الكثير من السيدات السعوديات بسبب اهتمامي بالصحة واللياقة البدنية.

بعد ذلك، انتقلت إلى الخبر حيث شعرت بالراحة أكثر مع الأمريكيين. والسعوديون هنا ودودون وحقيقة يحبون أن يعرفوك، وأقمت صداقات عظيمة أرجو أن تدوم مدى الحياة، أنا لا أشعر بالوحدة لأنني استطعت الانضمام لعدة نشاطات رياضية مع بعض النساء الرائعات، كما أن عملي هنا ممتع، ففي حين أن طالبات الجامعة السعوديات مختلفات إلى حدٍ ما عن الأمريكيات، لكنهن يتشابهن في أمور كثيرة.

«Alyaum» INTERVIEWED MAHASIN، AN AMERICAN MUSLIM FROM «NEW JERSEY» WHO LIVES IN KHOBAR، TO SHARE HER STORY WITH US AND HOW SHE DECIDED TO MOVE TO SAUDI ARABIA

My first visit to Saudi Arabia was in early 1980 to make Hajj and Umrah. I was mesmerized by the Kaaba and the Prophet’s City of Medina

When I returned from Hajj، I started making plans to go back to Saudi Arabia to live and work. It took me ten years to return due to educational and career responsibilities. I arrived with bouquets of ”bubbles and balloons” metaphorically and felt at ease in terms of my Islamic identity

My first city to live and work in was Riyadh. It was very different back then. Fortunately for me I worked at a school with many American and British Muslims so I did not feel lonely or isolated. Riyadh had many opportunities to meet other Americans as well as Muslims living and working in the city. I also became very close to many Saudi ladies due to my interest in health and fitness

Afterwards I moved to Khobar، where I feel it is more relaxed and familiar with Americans. Saudi people here are friendly and genuinely like to get to know you. I have made some great friendships، which I hope will last a lifetime. Again I didn’t feel lonely because here I have been able to join many sports activities and have relationships with some wonderful women

My career here has been interesting. While Saudi University students are different in some ways from American students، in many ways they are alike.

I have been able to juggle career and social life well as I have a very supportive family who are all active socially. This makes it easier for me to continue with sports and fitness regularly

Saudi Arabia has become like a second home with a large extended family of Saudi Women

Who truly have grown to know and love me and I feel the same about them

It is my hope to continue to live، work and make lasting relationships here in Saudi Arabia for a very long time