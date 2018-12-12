رياضة | LIVE FREE HD| AL AIN VS TEAM WELLINGTON CLUB WORLD CUP - 12 DECEMBER 2018

كتب هاني نصر العربي - انت الان تقراء خبر LIVE FREE HD| AL AIN VS TEAM WELLINGTON CLUB WORLD CUP - 12 DECEMBER 2018 والان مع التفاصيل الكاملة فقط على الخليج 365

LIVE FREE HD| AL AIN VS TEAM WELLINGTON CLUB WORLD CUP - 12 DECEMBER 2018

Club World Cup – Follow the Football match between Al Ain and Team Wellington live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 12 December 2018. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Zoran Mamic or Jose Manuel Figueira? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Al Ain and Team Wellington? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Al Ain vs Team Wellington. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

Al Ain manager Zoran Mamic has warned his side to guard against complacency when they make their Fifa Club World Cup bow against Team Wellington on Wednesday.

The host team are expecting a full house at their 24,000-capacity Hazza bin Zayed Stadium when they take on the Oceania Champions League winners in a play-off.

The Arabian Gulf League champions go into the match as heavy favourites, but Mamic said his players would not be taking their opponents lightly and would need to match them in all departments if they are to secure a quarter-final against Esperance de Tunis on Saturday.

“In football everything is possible and that’s why we have to be very careful and respect our opponent, Team Wellington,” Mamic said at the pre-match news conference on Tuesday.

“We have to be at good level. We cannot go into the match thinking it will be easy.

“We will need to fight like the Wellington team, run like the Wellington team, we have to bring team spirit like the Wellington team and then only the quality of Al Ain will come out.”

