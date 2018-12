"نزال الرعب".. "هالك" الإيراني يواجه "الوحش" البريطاني

View this post on Instagram

BACK DAY - We all know that a big back is KEY to any physique. When working my back for size I like to really focus on 2 movements. These are KEY compound lifts and done correctly will help you add plenty of lean mass to your frame. Deadlifts and rows will be the building blocks for this workout. Back Workout - 1) Close Grip Pulldown 15,12,10 * 2) Bent Over Row 15,12,10,8,8 + 3) pullovers 15,12,10 + 4) Dead Lifts 12,10,8,6,4 5) Hyper Extensions 20,20,20 + Drop Set * Forced Rep Tempo speed 2:1:2 (except for deadlift 1:1:1) Rest 60-90 seconds between sets.