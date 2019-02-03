فيديو| بـ"بدلة حمراء".. رقصة جديدة لجوهرة على أنغام "مافيا"

نشرت الراقصة الروسية جوهرة، مقطع فيديو لها، خلال إحدى حفلات الزفاف، وهي تؤدي رقصة جديدة، على أنغام محمد رمضان "مافيا".
وظهرت الراقصة، خلال المقطع الذي نشرته عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع تبادل الصور والفيديوهات "انستجرام" مرتدية بدلة رقص باللون الأحمر، مزينة بنجوم باللون السيلفر.
Happy to get back to work! Thank you @khuskyvadze_helen for this incredible costume! ⭐️ ❤️⭐️ too sad it’s late on new year, cos of lovely Egypt post customs 🛃 😑😅📦, who keep costume with them two weeks, then finally gave to me and took 100$, why this sum exactly is still a mystery for me and everyone, cos costume had no declared value at all. Anyway, I recommend all the dancers to bring costumes through friends or carriers, and never by post, cos you never know how much they will decide to take from you today. 😑😅💸 Sending love vibes, two weddings yesterday were just happiness!!👰🤵💍💖 #jojo #johara #joharabellydancer #mafia #wedding #bellydance #bellydancecostume #bellydancer
A post shared by Joharaجوهره (@joharabellydancer) on Feb 3, 2019 at 11:30am PST
وكان رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تداولوا من قبل مقطع فيديو للراقصة الروسية "جوهرة" وهي ترقص على "مافيا".
وظهرت "جوهرة" حينها مرتدية "جيب" تصل للركبة، مع "تيشيرت" نصف كم، باللون الأسود، كما اعتمدت على شعر منسدل، ومكياج هادئ.
كما إنها ظهرت منذ شهر تقريبًا في مقطع فيديو وهي ترقص للمرة الأولى على الأغنية، وارتدت خلال الفيديو، بدلة رقص من اللون الأخضر الليموني، مكونة من قطعتين، فيما تركت شعرها منسدلا.
وكتب المعلقون على الفيديو، "أخيرا وبعد طول انتظار"، في إشارة إلى انتظارهم لوصلة رقص على أغنية محمد رمضان الجديدة.
