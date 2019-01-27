اخبار الخليج

بالأسماء.. المخابرات الأمريكية تنشر قائمة منشورات مكتبة أسامة بن لادن

عدن - ياسمين التهامي - كشفت المخابرات الأمريكية عن ما قالت إنها قائمة هامة للكتب التي كانت يقرأها زعيم "القاعدة" أسامة بن لادن، والتي عثرت عليها عند مهاجمة مقر إقامته بمدينة بوت آباد في باكستان عام 2011.

 

ونشرت صحيفة "الإندبندنت" البريطانية، الأربعاء، قائمة بالكتب التي كانت يقرأها بن لادن، يعود بعضها للكاتب الأمريكي الشهير نعوم تشومسكي وغيره من الذين يرفضون السياسات الأمريكية.

 

كما شملت المكتبة أيضا كتابا لمايكل شوير، الذي كان أحد أعضاء الوحدة التي تعقّبت أسامة بن لادن.

 

وبحسب الصحيفة البريطانية، فقد حللت الاستخبارات الأمريكية هذه الكتب، وأتاحتها للعلن تدريجيا تحت عنوان "المكتبة الشخصية لابن لادن"، وقائمة كتب بن لادن باللغة الإنجليزية تشمل النسخ الورقية والإلكترونية.

 

وكان زعيم تنظيم القاعدة يُفضل القراءة المنتقدين البارزين للحكومة الأمريكية مثل تشومسكي وبالاست، وكان يُركّز كذلك على القضايا السياسية الجادة، فضلا عن القانون ونظريات المؤامرة بشكل خاص.

 

__________________

 

وفي مايلي القائمة التي نشرتها المخابرات الأمريكية:

 

Handbook of International Law

Anthony Aust

 

 

Civil Democratic Islam: Partners, Resources, and Strategies 

Cheryl Benard

 

 

Killing Hope: US Military and CIA Interventions since World War II 

William Blum

 

 

Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower

William Blum

 

 

Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies

Noam Chomsky

 

 

Fortifying Pakistan: The Role of US Internal Security Assistance (only the book’s introduction)

Christine Fair and Peter Chalk

 

 

Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance

Noam Chomsky

 

 

America’s ‘War on Terrorism’ 

Michel Chossudovsky

 

 

Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300 

John Coleman

 

 

New Political Religions, or Analysis of Modern Terrorism

Barry Cooper

 

 

Guerilla Air Defense: Antiaircraft Weapons and Techniques for Guerilla Forces

James Crabtree

 

 

New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11 

David Ray Griffin

 

 

Christianity and Islam in Spain 756–1031 AD 

CR Haines

 

 

The Secret Teachings of All Ages

Manly Hall

 

 

Black Box Voting, Ballot Tampering in the 21st Century 

Bev Harris

 

 

The US and Vietnam 1787–1941 

Robert Hopkins Miller

 

 

Military Intelligence Blunders

John Hughes-Wilson

 

 

A Brief Guide to Understanding Islam

IA Ibrahim

 

 

 

International Relations Theory and the Asia-Pacific 

John Ikenberry and Michael Mastandano

 

 

The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers

Paul Kennedy

 

 

In Pursuit of Allah’s Pleasure 

Asim Abdul Maajid, Esaam-udDeen and Dr Naahah Ibrahim

 

 

The 2030 Spike 

Colin Mason

 

 

America’s Strategic Blunders

Willard Matthias

 

 

Secrets of the Federal Reserve

Eustace Mullins

 

 

Unfinished Business, US Overseas Military Presence in the 21st Century

Michael O’Hanlon

 

 

Confessions of an Economic Hit Man

John Perkins

 

 

The Best Democracy Money Can Buy 

Greg Palast

 

 

Bounding the Global War on Terror 

Jeffrey Record

 

 

Al-Qaeda’s Online Media Strategies: From Abu Reuter to Irhabi 007

Hanna Rogan

 

 

Crossing the Rubicon

Michael Ruppert

 

 

Imperial Hubris

Michael Scheuer

 

 

 

Checking Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions 

Henry Sokolski and Patrick Clawson

 

 

The Taking of America 1-2-3

Richard Sprague

 

 

Bloodlines of the Illuminati 

Fritz Springmeier

 

 

The Best Enemy Money Can Buy

Anthony Sutton

 

 

Oxford History of Modern War 

Charles Townsend

 

 

Obama’s Wars

Bob Woodward

 

المصدر: صحيفة "الإندبندنت" البريطانية

