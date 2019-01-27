شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بالأسماء.. المخابرات الأمريكية تنشر قائمة منشورات مكتبة أسامة بن لادن والان مع التفاصيل

عدن - ياسمين التهامي - كشفت المخابرات الأمريكية عن ما قالت إنها قائمة هامة للكتب التي كانت يقرأها زعيم "القاعدة" أسامة بن لادن، والتي عثرت عليها عند مهاجمة مقر إقامته بمدينة بوت آباد في باكستان عام 2011.

ونشرت صحيفة "الإندبندنت" البريطانية، الأربعاء، قائمة بالكتب التي كانت يقرأها بن لادن، يعود بعضها للكاتب الأمريكي الشهير نعوم تشومسكي وغيره من الذين يرفضون السياسات الأمريكية.

كما شملت المكتبة أيضا كتابا لمايكل شوير، الذي كان أحد أعضاء الوحدة التي تعقّبت أسامة بن لادن.

وبحسب الصحيفة البريطانية، فقد حللت الاستخبارات الأمريكية هذه الكتب، وأتاحتها للعلن تدريجيا تحت عنوان "المكتبة الشخصية لابن لادن"، وقائمة كتب بن لادن باللغة الإنجليزية تشمل النسخ الورقية والإلكترونية.

وكان زعيم تنظيم القاعدة يُفضل القراءة المنتقدين البارزين للحكومة الأمريكية مثل تشومسكي وبالاست، وكان يُركّز كذلك على القضايا السياسية الجادة، فضلا عن القانون ونظريات المؤامرة بشكل خاص.

__________________

وفي مايلي القائمة التي نشرتها المخابرات الأمريكية:

Handbook of International Law

Anthony Aust

Civil Democratic Islam: Partners, Resources, and Strategies

Cheryl Benard

Killing Hope: US Military and CIA Interventions since World War II

William Blum

Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower

William Blum

Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies

Noam Chomsky

Fortifying Pakistan: The Role of US Internal Security Assistance (only the book’s introduction)

Christine Fair and Peter Chalk

Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance

Noam Chomsky

America’s ‘War on Terrorism’

Michel Chossudovsky

Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300

John Coleman

New Political Religions, or Analysis of Modern Terrorism

Barry Cooper

Guerilla Air Defense: Antiaircraft Weapons and Techniques for Guerilla Forces

James Crabtree

New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11

David Ray Griffin

Christianity and Islam in Spain 756–1031 AD

CR Haines

The Secret Teachings of All Ages

Manly Hall

Black Box Voting, Ballot Tampering in the 21st Century

Bev Harris

The US and Vietnam 1787–1941

Robert Hopkins Miller

Military Intelligence Blunders

John Hughes-Wilson

A Brief Guide to Understanding Islam

IA Ibrahim

International Relations Theory and the Asia-Pacific

John Ikenberry and Michael Mastandano

The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers

Paul Kennedy

In Pursuit of Allah’s Pleasure

Asim Abdul Maajid, Esaam-udDeen and Dr Naahah Ibrahim

The 2030 Spike

Colin Mason

America’s Strategic Blunders

Willard Matthias

Secrets of the Federal Reserve

Eustace Mullins

Unfinished Business, US Overseas Military Presence in the 21st Century

Michael O’Hanlon

Confessions of an Economic Hit Man

John Perkins

The Best Democracy Money Can Buy

Greg Palast

Bounding the Global War on Terror

Jeffrey Record

Al-Qaeda’s Online Media Strategies: From Abu Reuter to Irhabi 007

Hanna Rogan

Crossing the Rubicon

Michael Ruppert

Imperial Hubris

Michael Scheuer

Checking Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions

Henry Sokolski and Patrick Clawson

The Taking of America 1-2-3

Richard Sprague

Bloodlines of the Illuminati

Fritz Springmeier

The Best Enemy Money Can Buy

Anthony Sutton

Oxford History of Modern War

Charles Townsend

Obama’s Wars

Bob Woodward

المصدر: صحيفة "الإندبندنت" البريطانية