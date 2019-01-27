شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بالأسماء.. المخابرات الأمريكية تنشر قائمة منشورات مكتبة أسامة بن لادن والان مع التفاصيل
عدن - ياسمين التهامي - كشفت المخابرات الأمريكية عن ما قالت إنها قائمة هامة للكتب التي كانت يقرأها زعيم "القاعدة" أسامة بن لادن، والتي عثرت عليها عند مهاجمة مقر إقامته بمدينة بوت آباد في باكستان عام 2011.
ونشرت صحيفة "الإندبندنت" البريطانية، الأربعاء، قائمة بالكتب التي كانت يقرأها بن لادن، يعود بعضها للكاتب الأمريكي الشهير نعوم تشومسكي وغيره من الذين يرفضون السياسات الأمريكية.
كما شملت المكتبة أيضا كتابا لمايكل شوير، الذي كان أحد أعضاء الوحدة التي تعقّبت أسامة بن لادن.
وبحسب الصحيفة البريطانية، فقد حللت الاستخبارات الأمريكية هذه الكتب، وأتاحتها للعلن تدريجيا تحت عنوان "المكتبة الشخصية لابن لادن"، وقائمة كتب بن لادن باللغة الإنجليزية تشمل النسخ الورقية والإلكترونية.
وكان زعيم تنظيم القاعدة يُفضل القراءة المنتقدين البارزين للحكومة الأمريكية مثل تشومسكي وبالاست، وكان يُركّز كذلك على القضايا السياسية الجادة، فضلا عن القانون ونظريات المؤامرة بشكل خاص.
وفي مايلي القائمة التي نشرتها المخابرات الأمريكية:
Handbook of International Law
Anthony Aust
Civil Democratic Islam: Partners, Resources, and Strategies
Cheryl Benard
Killing Hope: US Military and CIA Interventions since World War II
William Blum
Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower
William Blum
Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies
Noam Chomsky
Fortifying Pakistan: The Role of US Internal Security Assistance (only the book’s introduction)
Christine Fair and Peter Chalk
Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance
Noam Chomsky
America’s ‘War on Terrorism’
Michel Chossudovsky
Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300
John Coleman
New Political Religions, or Analysis of Modern Terrorism
Barry Cooper
Guerilla Air Defense: Antiaircraft Weapons and Techniques for Guerilla Forces
James Crabtree
New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11
David Ray Griffin
Christianity and Islam in Spain 756–1031 AD
CR Haines
The Secret Teachings of All Ages
Manly Hall
Black Box Voting, Ballot Tampering in the 21st Century
Bev Harris
The US and Vietnam 1787–1941
Robert Hopkins Miller
Military Intelligence Blunders
John Hughes-Wilson
A Brief Guide to Understanding Islam
IA Ibrahim
International Relations Theory and the Asia-Pacific
John Ikenberry and Michael Mastandano
The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers
Paul Kennedy
In Pursuit of Allah’s Pleasure
Asim Abdul Maajid, Esaam-udDeen and Dr Naahah Ibrahim
The 2030 Spike
Colin Mason
America’s Strategic Blunders
Willard Matthias
Secrets of the Federal Reserve
Eustace Mullins
Unfinished Business, US Overseas Military Presence in the 21st Century
Michael O’Hanlon
Confessions of an Economic Hit Man
John Perkins
The Best Democracy Money Can Buy
Greg Palast
Bounding the Global War on Terror
Jeffrey Record
Al-Qaeda’s Online Media Strategies: From Abu Reuter to Irhabi 007
Hanna Rogan
Crossing the Rubicon
Michael Ruppert
Imperial Hubris
Michael Scheuer
Checking Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions
Henry Sokolski and Patrick Clawson
The Taking of America 1-2-3
Richard Sprague
Bloodlines of the Illuminati
Fritz Springmeier
The Best Enemy Money Can Buy
Anthony Sutton
Oxford History of Modern War
Charles Townsend
Obama’s Wars
Bob Woodward
المصدر: صحيفة "الإندبندنت" البريطانية
