فى 8 ساعات إلا ربع.. نجاح مسيرة لفحص ثقب "سويوز" من الفضاء.. فيديو وصور

نجح رائدا الفضاء أوليج كونونينكو وسيرجى بروكوبيف من وكالة روسكوزموس الروسية من إكمال مسيرة فضائية امتدت 7 ساعات و45 دقيقة، والعودة مرة أخرى إلى سطح محطة الفضاء الدولية بنجاح.
وهدفت الرحلة القصيرة – التى بدأت أمس فى الـ6 مساء بتوقيت القاهرة - فحص المركبة الفضائية سويوز الراسية على محطة الفضاء، للتأكد من سلامتها قبل أن تقل 3 من طاقم الرحلة الاستكشافية رقم 57 للمحطة إلى كوكب الأرض مرة أخرى فى الـ20 من ديسمبر الحالى بعد قضائهم مدة وصلت إلى 6 أشهر، بالإضافة إلى جمع عينات من المواد حول الثقب الغامض فى المركبة لمعرفة سبب حدوثه، والتى قال مسئول فى موسكو إنها من الممكن أن تكون تخريباً متعمداً باستخدام المقص أو السكين بعد استبعاد سبب الخطأ فى التصنيع.
وقالت وكالة روسكوزموس الروسية: إن الهدف هو اكتشاف ما إذا كان الثقب الخطير بالرغم من كونه صغيراً "2 مللى"، قد تم حدوثه على الأرض أم فى الفضاء، وتم اكتشاف الثقب فى أغسطس الماضى، بعد مرور شهرين من الرحلة الأخيرة للمركبة، وتسبب فى حدوث تسريب جوى، وخلال هذه المدة لم يتمكن رواد الفضاء من فحص الثقب من خارج المحطة، بل كانوا قادرين فقط على فحصه من الداخل.
وخلال عملية السير التى وصفت بأنها "غير مسبوقة فى تعقيدها"، كافح رائدا الفضاء أوليغ وسيرجى، فى قطع العزل الذى يحيط بالثقب وإخراج عينة لتحليلها، لكنهم نجحوا فى النهاية، ومما جعل الأمر صعباً هو أن المركبة الفضائية "سويوز"، بخلاف محطة الفضاء الدولية، لم تكن مصممة ليتم إصلاحها فى الفضاء، بسبب عدم تواجد أى سور خارجى حتى يستطيع الرواد الأمساك به أثناء عمليه الفحص.
ثم التقط الرائدان بعد ذلك صورا فوتوغرافية وفيديو، قبل وضع عزل جديد على المنطقة والعودة إلى سطح محطة الفضاء، وكانت هذه المسيرة الفضائية هى الرابعة للرائد كونونينكو والثانية لبروكوبيف.
تستخدم مركبة الفضاء سويوز لنقل رواد الفضاء من وإلى محطة الفضاء الدولية، ويوجد الثقب فى مقطع لن يتم استخدامه لرحلة عودة 3 رواد من متن المحطة إلى الأرض فى 20 ديسمبر الحالى.
Spacewalkers spot the patched hole on the hull of the Soyuz crew vehicle where a pressure leak was detected and fixed in August. #AskNASA | https://t.co/yuOTrYN8CV pic.twitter.com/Rt37VmvVZ1— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 11, 2018
The "eureka" moment. Spacewalkers find the "small black dot" where controllers believe the area of the fixed pressure leak is located on the Soyuz crew vehicle. #AskNASA | https://t.co/yuOTrYN8CV pic.twitter.com/NFNOIPTkW1— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 11, 2018
The "eureka" moment. Spacewalkers find the "small black dot" where controllers believe the area of the fixed pressure leak is located on the Soyuz crew vehicle. #AskNASA | https://www.nasa.gov/live
And another spectacular shot of spacewalker Oleg Kononenko working outside the Soyuz orbital module preparing to begin inspection work as the Earth passes below. #AskNASA | https://t.co/yuOTrYN8CV pic.twitter.com/N2RnfETpIV— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 11, 2018
And another spectacular shot of spacewalker Oleg Kononenko working outside the Soyuz orbital module preparing to begin inspection work as the Earth passes below. #AskNASA | https://www.nasa.gov/live
