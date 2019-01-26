شاهد.. إطلالة هيفاء وهبي عرض أزياء يانيني

View this post on Instagram

I had the pleasure of attending the 25th anniversary dinner of #yaninacouture Couture hosted by his excellency the ambassador of Russia in France Mr and Mrs. Alexei Meshkov and my dear friend the founder of Yanina Couture Yulia Yanina. Glamorous time with glamorous people💕 عشاء السفير الروسي في باريس 😎 #haifawehbe #glam #PFW